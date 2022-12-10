Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police.

The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The man told police the theft occurred sometime in the last week of November. It's unclear where his collection had been kept, Kocian said.

The police captain asked anyone with information on the burglary to contact the department at 402-441-6000.