A 50-year-old Lincoln man accosted a gas station attendant and later punched her in the face after she asked him to leave the Phillips 66 when he began hitting the slot machine he had been playing there, police alleged in court filings.

Trevor Zellers became upset with the convenience store's slot machines at around 5:30 p.m. March 2 and began striking the machine he was playing when the clerk, a 33-year-old woman, asked him to leave the gas station, Lincoln Police Officer Brian Gruber said in the affidavit for his arrest.

Zellers hurled expletives at the clerk as he walked out of the Phillips 66, near 16th and South streets, and the 33-year-old store clerk followed him, Gruber said in the affidavit.

Once outside, Zellers punched the woman twice in the face before an employee of the attached Subway intervened, Gruber said.

Zellers then fell onto the Subway employee, a 30-year-old woman, who later told police her injuries required surgery.

A witness noted the license plate number of Zellers's SUV, which he used to flee the area before police arrived.

He was arrested Saturday amid an unrelated run-in with police.

Prosecutors charged him Monday with first-degree assault, a felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

Biggest exports from Nebraska Biggest exports from Nebraska #30. Special classification provisions not elsewhere specified or included #29. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings #28. Railway or tramway stock etc.; traffic signal equipment #27. Rubber and articles thereof #26. Organic chemicals #25. Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers #24. Ships, boats and floating structures #23. Arms and ammunition; parts and accessories thereof #22. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares #21. Sugars and sugar confectionary #20. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof #19. Articles of iron or steel #18. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes #17. Iron and steel #16. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. and waxes #15. Plastics and articles thereof #14. Other products of animal origin #13. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations #12. Miscellaneous chemical products #11. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories #10. Raw hides and skins (no furskins) and leather #9. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories #8. Pharmaceutical products #7. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof #6. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes #5. Cereals #4. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc. #3. Food industry residues and waste; prepared animal feed #2. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts #1. Meat and edible meat offal