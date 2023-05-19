A 28-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly attacked his stepdad earlier this month, breaking the 49-year-old's nose and both eye sockets, causing "potentially ... lasting effects," police said in court records.

Scott Sanders had been hanging out at his mom's apartment, near 16th and E streets, at around 6:30 p.m. May 10 when he and his stepdad got in an argument over Sanders being disrespectful to his mom and stepdad, Lincoln Police Officer Brian Gruber said in the probable cause statement for his arrest.

The argument soon turned physical.

Sanders is accused of punching the 49-year-old once in the face, knocking him to the ground, before striking him three more times, Gruber alleged in the statement.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Sanders' stepdad to CHI Health St. Elizabeth. He was later taken to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha due to the extent of his facial injuries, Gruber said.

The 49-year-old initially told police he didn't want to pursue criminal charges against his stepson, but after he underwent surgery and had metal plates installed near his eye sockets due to the severity of his injuries, he changed his mind, Gruber said.

Police arrested Sanders early Wednesday morning at the People's City Mission and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

And prosecutors on Wednesday charged him with first-degree assault, punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 2