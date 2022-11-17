Lincoln man sent to prison for seventh, eighth DUI convictions

The law has again caught up with a 40-year-old Lincoln man who on Wednesday faced his harshest punishment yet for driving under the influence.

Ryan J. O'Toole, who made headlines and was sent to prison in 2018 after he passed out while driving a lawn mower, resulting in his sixth DUI charge, is going to prison again.

Last time, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced O'Toole to six to eight years in prison and revoked his driver's license for 15 years.

But after he was released from prison in July 2020, O'Toole was arrested again for driving drunk in September 2021, when he fled from a Lincoln Police officer who had asked him to move his car out of the way of traffic on O Street before realizing O'Toole had bloodshot eyes and reeked of alcohol, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

O'Toole ignored the officer's subsequent demands to turn off his 1999 Isuzu Hombre pickup and drove away, according to the affidavit. The same officer pulled him over a block away — near 14th and P streets — and arrested him for what would later become his seventh DUI conviction.

He paid $20,000 to be released from the Lancaster County jail on bond in February, according to court filings.

And seven months later, in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, police hauled O'Toole back to jail after he drunkenly crashed his 2003 Mazda into the back of a Ford F-150 on West Kearney Avenue in northwest Lincoln, police alleged in court filings.

The 58-year-old Ashland man who O'Toole allegedly crashed into told police that when he went to check on O'Toole, whose car spun into a ditch, the 40-year-old was unresponsive.

When he came to, the man said, he crawled out of the driver's seat with a can of Busch Light in his hand. O'Toole took a drink and threw the can back into his car before police arrived, the man told police.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took O'Toole to a local hospital, where police allege he was hostile with medical staff and police, who cited him with another DUI charge that would net his eight conviction, according to court records.

O'Toole was again taken to jail, where he stayed until his court appearance Tuesday, when he faced District Judge Robert Otte to be sentenced on his two latest DUI convictions after entering plea deals on both charges.

Otte sentenced the 40-year-old to six to eight years in prison for September's case and another eight to 12 years for the 2021 case, according to court filings. The sentences will run consecutively.

O'Toole, who got credit for the 208 days he spent in jail between both arrests, won't be parole eligible until 2029.

When he gets out of prison, his license will be revoked another 15 years.