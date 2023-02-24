A 21-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly picked up a teenage girl from her school during her lunch period last May, bought her fast food and then demanded sex for payment, police said in new court filings.

Justin Nicholson was 20 years old when he drove to the school on May 5, 2022, and picked up a 15-year-old girl before buying her lunch at Chick-fil-A near 48th and O streets, Lincoln Police Investigator Chris Champoux said in the affidavit for Nicholson's arrest.

The girl told police Nicholson drove her back toward her school after lunch but stopped his car in a residential area near the building and insisted she repay him for the lunch with sex, Champoux said in the affidavit.

The teen told Nicholson she wasn't interested, but he persisted, she told police. Nicholson allegedly removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her in the back seat of his car, Champoux said.

Police did not name the school nor describe its location in court records.

A nurse examined the girl after the alleged assault and collected DNA samples that were later matched to Nicholson, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested the 21-year-old near his house at 17th and South streets Tuesday and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged him Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Most popular boy names in the '00s in Nebraska Most popular boy names in the '00s in Nebraska #50. Cameron #49. Jayden #48. Landon #47. Owen #46. Blake #45. Thomas #44. Luke #43. Wyatt #42. Jonathan #41. Brandon #40. Christopher #39. Evan #38. Cole #37. Elijah #36. David #35. Christian #34. Isaac #33. Gabriel #32. Carter #31. John #30. Connor #29. Jack #28. James #27. Daniel #26. Gavin #25. Hunter #24. Mason #23. Anthony #22. Nicholas #21. Austin #20. Ryan #19. Nathan #18. Dylan #17. Caleb #16. Matthew #15. Benjamin #14. Joseph #13. Jackson #12. Michael #11. Zachary #10. William #9. Noah #8. Logan #7. Andrew #6. Tyler #5. Joshua #4. Samuel #3. Alexander #2. Ethan #1. Jacob