GRAND ISLAND -- A 62-year-old Lincoln man was found dead inside a Fonner Park horse barn Thursday morning, the victim of a shooting.

The body of Todd Scherer, a longtime assistant trainer and groom on the horse racing circuit, was found in one of the tack rooms in Barn R with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso, the Grand Island Independent reported.

"A person of interest was quickly identified with the help from other law enforcement partners and witnesses in the horse community coming forward," the Grand Island Police Department said in a news release.

Logan Horse Hunts, 20, was arrested and taken to Hall County Department of Corrections on suspicion of murder.

In a news release, authorities said Horse Hunts, of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, was identified by witnesses as a person of interest in the shooting. He was found asleep in another tack room in Barn R, one of the barns housing horses during the ongoing live racing meet.

The investigation into Scherer's death is ongoing and additional witnesses are asked to contact the Grand Island Police Department.

Scherer, a Lincoln native, was a longtime stable foreman who worked with thoroughbreds at tracks in Nebraska and beyond for more than 45 years.

Working for longtime trainer Steve Asmussen, Scherer escorted Storm Treasure to the paddock at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby in 2006, making his first trip to the storied horse race after more than 25 years working in the industry.

“I’ve never been connected to anything like this,” he told the Journal Star in 2006. “This race represents history to me, after watching it so many times as a kid growing up.”

Scherer also worked as a custodian at Lincoln Public Schools from 1999 to 2005 in a reprieve from his winding career working on the backside on horse tracks.

Todd Scherer was the son of Leo Scherer, who served as a Lincoln city councilman and Lancaster County commissioner in the 1980s, owned and operated Arnold's Tavern in Havelock for several years and worked as a reporter for the Lincoln Journal in the 1950s.

Leo Scherer, who covered the murderous spree of Charles Starkweather for the Journal and was one of few to watch the convicted murderer's execution in 1959, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2010.

Journal Star reporter Andrew Wegley contributed to this report.

Photos: Renderings show proposed casino at WarHorse Lincoln warhorse-lincoln-exterior.jpg warhorse-lincoln-exterior-2.jpg warhorse-lincoln-exterior-hotel-track.jpg warhorse-lincoln-exterior-portico.jpg warhorse-lincoln-interior-casino-floor.jpg warhorse-lincoln-interior-casino-tables.jpg warhorse-lincoln-interior-events-center.jpg warhorse-lincoln-interior-hotel-desk.jpg warhorse-lincoln-interior-sports-bet.jpg warhorse-lincoln-interior-sports-bet-2.jpg