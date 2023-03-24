A 39-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed an Uber driver and cut the driver's 19-year-old passenger in a Wednesday night attack near 48th Street and Normal Boulevard, according to police.

Manuel Cevallos Mendez had been waiting behind a tree for the 19-year-old woman to get off work near Normal Boulevard and Van Dorn Street at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the woman left work and walked toward the Uber she had arranged to take her home, Mendez emerged from behind a tree armed with a knife, Vollmer said.

The woman ran to her ride, climbed inside, locked the doors and told the driver to leave, she told police. The woman and Mendez know each other, said Vollmer, who declined to describe their relationship.

Before the 43-year-old driver could speed away, Mendez began stabbing him through his open window, Vollmer said.

Mendez then tried to stab the 19-year-old through the front window, but the woman deflected his attempts with her hand, resulting in a cut, Vollmer said.

The driver then accelerated through the parking lot and crashed into a dumpster as Mendez held on.

The woman ran from the wreckage and flagged down a passing motorist, who called police. But Mendez fled the scene before they arrived, Vollmer said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the woman and her driver to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Mendez called authorities about an hour later seeking medical assistance for injuries he suffered in the crash, Vollmer said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the 39-year-old on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

He spent the night in the Lancaster County jail.

