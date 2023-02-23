A Lincoln man was charged with two felonies Tuesday after he allegedly showed up at the house of a woman he previously had an affair with and forced her to drive him around town for the next day, threatening to kill her and her husband, police said in court records.

Richard Winchester, 50, showed up at the 47-year-old's south Lincoln house as she arrived home from work at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and forced her back into her own pickup, Lincoln Police Officer John Fencl said in the affidavit for Winchester's arrest.

The woman told police Winchester told her to drive him to his workplace and forced her to stay there overnight, Fencl said in the affidavit. The 47-year-old, who told police she had an affair with Winchester last summer, slept in a chair at the man's workplace, which is not identified in the affidavit.

On Sunday morning, the woman then drove Winchester to a motel near Northwest 12th and West Adams streets, where the 50-year-old kicked, punched and shoved her as she tried to leave, Fencl said.

A bystander who witnessed the alleged assault called police. Winchester ordered the 47-year-old woman to drive him away from the scene, she told police after dropping him off near West Dawes Avenue and Northwest Eighth Street.

The woman told police Winchester had threatened to kill her and her husband as she drove him around the city, Fencl said.

Police found Winchester in the area shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday and took him to the Lancaster County jail early Monday morning.

Prosecutors charged the 50-year-old Tuesday with terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault with a prior assault conviction, making both charges felonies.

Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Winchester's percentage bond at $75,000. He must pay $7,500 to be released.