A 19-year-old man is accused of intruding at a Lincoln middle school for the third time in three weeks after he walked into Culler Middle School alongside students at the start of the school day Friday morning, police alleged in court filings.

In late January, the man snuck inside Irving Middle School twice as students arrived for breakfast before he exited the building and crashed his vehicle near the school, authorities and school officials said then.

This time, the 19-year-old walked into Culler alongside a 12-year-old girl and fled the building on foot after school staff confronted him near the door, Lincoln Police Officer Matthew Schiefelbein said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.

The man was waiting for the girl in the school's parking lot when she was dropped off at Culler, near 52th and Vine streets, and followed the girl into the building, Schiefelbein said in the affidavit.

In a message to families on Friday, Culler Principal Michaela Hahn said staff "immediately intercepted" the man and ushered him outside the school.

The 19-year-old ran after administrators began to question him, said Hahn, who noted that staff chased the man to 54th and O streets before ending their pursuit.

"Families, we understand this is concerning," Hahn said. "I want to share with you that our protocols and our staff did exactly what they were supposed to do — they recognized someone who was not supposed to enter and got them immediately out of the building and called police."

Police later arrested the teen at his parents' house in west Lincoln and took him to the Lancaster County jail. Prosecutors charged him Friday afternoon with first-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian described the girl and the 19-year-old as acquaintances who met on social media.

In court records, Schiefelbein said the girl told police she was scared "something might happen" because the man had previously threatened "to shoot up the school," apparently referring to Irving, where the girl used to go to school and where the man was previously accused of trespassing.

Neither police nor school officials mentioned such a threat in communications with the media or Irving parents following the Jan. 23 incident at that middle school, near 22nd and Van Dorn streets.

In that incident, the man entered the school through the cafeteria before administrators spotted him and escorted him from the building, police said.

But the man gained entry to Irving again, entered through another door and made it to the second floor before leaving, according to a letter Irving Principal Rachael Kluck-Spann sent families.

The man then got into his vehicle, struck a parked car in the school parking lot and crossed Van Dorn Street before crashing into a nearby fence, police said then.

In a message to families Jan. 23, school district Security Director Joe Wright said LPS was working with Irving staff and Lincoln Police to review security protocols.

"This is unacceptable on any of our school campuses and we are working to provide additional training for school staff to ensure this does not happen again," Wright said then. "School safety is one our top priorities and we take this incident very seriously."

