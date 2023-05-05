Authorities on Friday identified the Lincoln man who
died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound amid a standoff with police early Thursday as 49-year-old Jamie Mitchell.
Mitchell died at a local hospital Thursday morning after shooting himself amid an hourslong standoff with the Lincoln Police Department's SWAT team at his north Lincoln home, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The 49-year-old had barricaded himself in his home near 27th and Holdrege streets after police tried to serve a search warrant on his home around midnight Thursday, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.
Police initially responded to Mitchell's house, at 1535 N. 28th St., shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, after he had made verbal threats of violence toward a local school and a city department, Houchin said at a news conference Thursday morning.
Mitchell had been an employee of the city until "recently," Houchin said, but he had left his job before Thursday's standoff. It's unclear if he was fired or resigned.
Houchin declined to say what department Mitchell worked for, but said it was the same department he later made threats toward. The 49-year-old man's LinkedIn page indicates he worked as an equipment operator.
An acquaintance of Mitchell reported the threats to Lincoln Police, who found that the 49-year-old was violating a protection order and drafted a search warrant for his home, Houchin said.
LPD's SWAT team converged on the north Lincoln home at around midnight, Houchin said, and breached Mitchell's front door but did not enter the house.
Police negotiated with Mitchell for more than four hours, according to the sheriff’s office.
Then, at 4:49 a.m. Thursday, police rushed into the home after hearing a single gunshot and found Mitchell wounded, Houchin said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews, who had been waiting at the scene, took the 49-year-old to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, Houchin said.
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Mitchell's death.
Houchin said Mitchell's death is considered to have happened in police custody, meaning a grand jury will be convened to investigate the events that led up to his death and determine if police acted criminally in the standoff.
“It’s very sad that anybody had to lose their life during this incident,” Houchin said. “But we’re very glad that no innocent civilians or law enforcement were injured in any way.”
Photos: Nebraska volleyball takes show on the road to Central City
Nebraska's Andi Jackson (left) holds hands with Bekka Allick as they take the floor ahead of the spring match against Wichita State at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers warm up ahead of the spring match against Wichita State at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Nebraska volleyball team huddles ahead of the spring match against Wichita State at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball fans line up outside before the spring match against Wichita State at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Keely Stankoski sits with her daughters, Tatum and Tinsley (from left), before Nebraska's spring match against Wichita State at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball fans line up before the spring match against Wichita State at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (center) spikes the ball past Wichita State's Brylee Kelly (left) during the spring match Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Harper Murray spikes the ball over the net during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska coach John Cook wears a belt buckle commemorating 800 career wins gifted to him by Athletic Director Trev Alberts at the Huskers' spring match against Wichita State on
Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly passes the ball during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly lays out to save the ball from hitting the floor during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes coaches the Huskers through warmups before the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska and Wichita State play in the Huskers' spring match on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska basketball transfer portal target Josiah Allick reacts after his sister, Bekka Allick, throws him a mini ball as she is introduced for the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska basketball transfer portal target Josiah Allick reacts after his sister, Bekka Allick, throws him a mini ball as she is introduced for the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez dives for the ball during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes coaches the Huskers through warmups before the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (right) celebrates after a point
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball players pose with Wichita State players
after the spring match Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Andi Jackson celebrates after a kill against Wichita State
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes shouts out instructions during
the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Huskers reacts after the final point of the third set
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Andi Jackson celebrates
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates with Andi Jackson
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Husker volleyball fans fill the arena as they cheer on their team
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wichita State's Izzi Strand goes up to block a hit by Nebraska's Andi Jackson
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Laney Choboy celebrates
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson reacts after scoring against Wichita State
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Merritt Beason celebrates after scoring a point against Wichita State
during the spring match Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson waits for a Wichita State player to serve
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez (from left) celebrate after a point
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Kelly Hunter helps out players during warmups
ahead of the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Merritt Beason (13) celebrates
during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates with Andi Jackson after a point against Wichita State during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Andi Jackson celebrates after a kill against Wichita State during the Huskers' spring match Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City. Jackson is one of six new players on the team.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Andi Jackson celebrates after a spike during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Merritt Beason celebrates the during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Kelly Hunter helps out players during warmups ahead of the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska head coach John Cook meets with Wichita State head coach Chris Lamb ahead of the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Huskers reacts after the final point of the third set in their sweep of Wichita State during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Laney Choboy celebrates with her team in the second during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Merritt Beason celebrates after scoring a point against Wichita State in the third set during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes shouts out instructions to players on the court during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson reacts after scoring against Wichita State during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (right) celebrates after a point with her team during the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez sets the ball during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Nebraska volleyball team, including Nebraska's Caroline Jurevicius (first right), wait to be introduced before the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst, Bergen Reilly and Maisie Boesiger (from left) react following a kill by Bekka Allick (not pictured) during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Andi Jackson spikes the ball over the net during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Caroline Jurevicius (top left) and Kennedi Orr (right) join their teammates in celebrating a point made by Laney Choboy (center) during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wichita State's Izzi Strand goes up to block a shot by Nebraska's Andi Jackson during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Harper Murray is all smiles after scoring a kill during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball fans cheer during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Caroline Jurevicius tries to block the ball during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska coach John Cook wears a headset while talking to Nebraska Public Media commentators during Saturday's spring match at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans hold up signs during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez celebrates during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Laney Choboy celebrates after a kill by a teammate in the third set of the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City. Choboy, a freshman, might be ready to take over as the Huskers' defensive specialist.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr serves the ball against Wichita State during the spring match against Wichita State on Saturday at Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball players pose with Wichita State players for a post game photo following the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Bison Activity Dome in Central City.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
