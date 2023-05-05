Authorities on Friday identified the Lincoln man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound amid a standoff with police early Thursday as 49-year-old Jamie Mitchell.

Mitchell died at a local hospital Thursday morning after shooting himself amid an hourslong standoff with the Lincoln Police Department's SWAT team at his north Lincoln home, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The 49-year-old had barricaded himself in his home near 27th and Holdrege streets after police tried to serve a search warrant on his home around midnight Thursday, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Police initially responded to Mitchell's house, at 1535 N. 28th St., shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, after he had made verbal threats of violence toward a local school and a city department, Houchin said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Mitchell had been an employee of the city until "recently," Houchin said, but he had left his job before Thursday's standoff. It's unclear if he was fired or resigned.

Houchin declined to say what department Mitchell worked for, but said it was the same department he later made threats toward. The 49-year-old man's LinkedIn page indicates he worked as an equipment operator.

An acquaintance of Mitchell reported the threats to Lincoln Police, who found that the 49-year-old was violating a protection order and drafted a search warrant for his home, Houchin said.

LPD's SWAT team converged on the north Lincoln home at around midnight, Houchin said, and breached Mitchell's front door but did not enter the house.

Police negotiated with Mitchell for more than four hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then, at 4:49 a.m. Thursday, police rushed into the home after hearing a single gunshot and found Mitchell wounded, Houchin said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews, who had been waiting at the scene, took the 49-year-old to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, Houchin said.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Mitchell's death.

Houchin said Mitchell's death is considered to have happened in police custody, meaning a grand jury will be convened to investigate the events that led up to his death and determine if police acted criminally in the standoff.

“It’s very sad that anybody had to lose their life during this incident,” Houchin said. “But we’re very glad that no innocent civilians or law enforcement were injured in any way.”

Photos: Nebraska volleyball takes show on the road to Central City