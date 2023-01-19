Lincoln man who maintains innocence goes to prison for sexually abusing two young girls

A 56-year-old Lincoln man maintained his innocence at sentencing Wednesday for the sexual abuse of two young children who had been placed in his care.

"Mr. Lovell appears to take zero accountability for his crimes he's perpetrated on these two children," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said.

He said there was no motive for the children to lie, they gave detailed disclosures of what he did and forensic testing corroborated their accounts.

Reid said Lovell's DNA was found on the inside of one of the girl's underwear.

"He was placed in a position of trust and violated that. So we're asking for a lengthy term of incarceration," he said.

Lovell maintains he didn't do anything wrong and in an interview with a probation officer said he believed it was a set-up to get him in trouble.

He pleaded no contest to first-degree attempted sexual assault of a child, a felony, and third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal.

In a probable cause affidavit for Lovell's arrest, police said they took a report from the girl's mother on Nov. 22, 2020, saying Lovell had touched her 5-year-old daughter while she and her husband were out for a walk.

When she returned, she found her daughter lying in the opposite direction on the bed, and the girl said Lovell had touched her privates, police said.

A second charge was added later involving an 8-year-old girl.

Lovell's attorney, Eddy Rodell, said Lovell didn't want the girls to have to go through a trial and he didn't want to risk going to trial as originally charged and face a 15-year minimum term if convicted.

So he took the plea deal, but does maintain his innocence, Rodell said. He argued for probation so Lovell could get additional counseling.

Visiting District Judge Robert Steinke said he was concerned about Lovell's criminal history, which was old but voluminous.

He said Lovell's crimes involved him sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child who was placed in his care, and he breached that responsibility.

"Your crimes are of great concern to the court. They are very serious offenses. It is significant you take no responsibility for your crimes," Steinke said.

The judge sentenced Lovell to 10 to 14 years in prison. He will have to serve five years before he's eligible for parole.