A 30-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing a young girl late last year.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Randy Abbott with first-degree sexual assault of a child, and at an initial court appearance Lancaster County Court Judge Thomas Zimmerman set his bond at $500,000.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Michael Barry said the investigation started Jan. 26, after an 11-year-old girl made a report about the abuse to her school counselor.

On Feb. 2, she underwent a medical exam and a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center, where she accused Abbott of touching her sexually.

In the affidavit for Abbott's arrest, Barry said Abbott denied touching the girl purposely in an interview at the police station Friday. They arrested him Monday.

