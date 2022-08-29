Lincoln motorcyclist, 29, killed in crash, police say

A 29-year-old Lincoln man died late Friday night after his motorcycle crashed on Cornhusker Highway.

Witnesses said the man was speeding and had run through a red light when he collided with a truck heading south on 27th Street at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, witnesses and officers attempted life-saving measures. The motorcyclist, Erik Calhoun of Lincoln, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

When officers arrived at the scene, they did not find the motorcycle. Witnesses reported a truck drove up and the occupants picked up the motorcycle and drove away. The truck was found in a parking lot in the area.

One of the occupants of the truck, Taylor Arizola, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested and taken to jail on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Jared Burt of Lincoln, was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence.

LPD asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call its non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.