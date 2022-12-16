Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns

More than two months after three people sought civil protection orders against him, a Lincoln Police officer has resigned from the department.
Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage,
who was removed from service Sept. 14 after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against the 51-year-old, resigned in late November, according to a change-in-status form filed by LPD officials with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
The form, signed by Police Chief Teresa Ewins, indicates Wallage "resigned in-lieu-of termination,"
citing the Nebraska statute that deals with law enforcement conduct. Ewins signed the form Nov. 21. Through his attorney, Tara Gardner-Williams, Wallage declined to comment on his departure. The Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Wallage had been with the Police Department for seven months when District Judge Robert Otte in September signed two domestic abuse protection orders and one harassment order against him following a Sept. 11 incident at Wallage's former residence, where he tried to break in amid a separation from his wife.
At a civil court hearing in September, Wallage said he believed his actions were justified when he tried to force his way into the north Lincoln house, but acknowledged he could have handled the situation differently. He arrived at the house at around 1 p.m. and, according to his own testimony, tried to break through a garage entryway without ever knocking on the front door. He told Otte that he didn't believe anyone to be home, despite a van in the driveway.
A 19-year-old man who was one of two people in the house when Wallage began hammering at the door said he would have let the 51-year-old in had he simply knocked.
A tenant who lived in the basement heard the commotion and described the incident as "terrifying" in a sworn statement. Wallage's wife, a 39-year-old woman who was not home at the time, called the police.
At the court hearing, Wallage told Otte he didn't warn his wife he was coming to the house that day because, he said, he didn't have to. The couple bought the home together in May, according to county property records, and Wallage remained a partial owner in September.
Wallage hadn't lived at the home since July, when police first responded to the couple's home on North 16th Street when the former officer's wife called after Wallage had broken down the same door.
Police cited his wife with third-degree domestic assault for allegedly hitting her husband with a bladeless fan on July 13, according to the incident report stemming from the call. Prosecutors later dropped the assault charge against the woman.
At September's hearing, Wallage and his attorney each said they would accept a civil order through the couple's divorce case that bars him from entering the north Lincoln house — a less serious action that would return his right to carry a firearm.
His wife, though, asked Otte to keep the formal protection order in place.
Otte ultimately sided with Wallage's wife — but removed a provision in the initial protection orders that prevented the 51-year-old from carrying a firearm, paving the way for him to return to police service. But Wallage remained under internal investigation at the Police Department, where his tenure ended upon his resignation last month.
A former sergeant at the Chadron Police Department and a 24-year veteran of law enforcement, Wallage joined LPD in January.
Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Nebraska in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
Canva
#50. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 38
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
Canva
#46. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#46. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#45. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 40
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#41. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#41. Lincoln (tie)
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#41. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#40. Bennett
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 42
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#39. Beau
Beau is a name of French origin meaning "beautiful".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 46
National
- Rank: #94
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,793
Canva
#38. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 47
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#36. Jameson (tie)
Jameson is a name of English origin meaning "son of James".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 48
National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,280
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#36. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 48
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Nebraska
Canva
#31. Wesley (tie)
Wesley is a name of English origin meaning "field to the west".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,196
Falcona // Shutterstock
#31. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#31. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#31. Ezekiel (tie)
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God's strength".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
Canva
#31. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
You may also like: Highest rated beer in Nebraska
marina shin // Shutterstock
#29. Sebastian (tie)
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
Canva
#29. Mateo (tie)
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#28. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 52
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#26. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 53
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Canva
#25. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 54
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 56
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#23. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 57
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
2p2play // Shutterstock
#21. Samuel (tie)
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
Canva
#21. Cooper (tie)
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
You may also like: Countries Nebraska exports the most goods to
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#19. Wyatt (tie)
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#19. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
Canva
#17. Benjamin (tie)
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Irisska // Shutterstock
#17. Alexander (tie)
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#15. Maverick (tie)
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#15. Asher (tie)
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#14. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 70
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Canva
#13. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#9. Noah (tie)
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Canva
#9. Hudson (tie)
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Canva
#8. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#7. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 84
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 89
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#4. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 98
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#3. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 116
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#1. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 123
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
You may also like: Best private high schools in Nebraska
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.