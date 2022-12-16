Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns

At the court hearing, Wallage told Otte he didn't warn his wife he was coming to the house that day because, he said, he didn't have to. The couple bought the home together in May, according to county property records, and Wallage remained a partial owner in September.

Wallage hadn't lived at the home since July, when police first responded to the couple's home on North 16th Street when the former officer's wife called after Wallage had broken down the same door.

Police cited his wife with third-degree domestic assault for allegedly hitting her husband with a bladeless fan on July 13, according to the incident report stemming from the call. Prosecutors later dropped the assault charge against the woman.

At September's hearing, Wallage and his attorney each said they would accept a civil order through the couple's divorce case that bars him from entering the north Lincoln house — a less serious action that would return his right to carry a firearm.

His wife, though, asked Otte to keep the formal protection order in place.