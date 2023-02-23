A Lincoln Police officer shocked a 14-year-old boy with a Taser while attempting to take him into custody for his alleged role in an assault at the Cedars Home for Children on Monday, authorities said.

Staff members at the nonprofit called police to the home, near 66th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. Monday and reported that the 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl had assaulted another 14-year-old boy, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police encountered the alleged 14-year-old attacker in a stairwell and spoke with him from a distance before he attempted to flee, Vollmer said.

One officer caught up to the boy on the facility's second floor and attempted to take him into custody, but the teen fought the officer's attempts to detain him, Vollmer said.

A second officer shocked the boy with a Taser amid the struggle.

Vollmer noted that the 14-year-old "is of comparable size" to the officer he allegedly fought with. The police department did not identify the boy or the officers involved in the incident.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the teen to a local hospital for medical evaluation — a move that is required by Lincoln Police Department policy anytime a Taser is deployed.

Hospital staff medically cleared the boy, who was then taken to the Youth Assessment Center. He was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest, Vollmer said.

The 16-year-old girl was referred on suspicion of assault and released to the care of Cedars staff, Vollmer said.