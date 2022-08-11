 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police uncover 1.2 pounds of meth in sting operation, authorities say

Narcotics investigators arrested a Lincoln woman at a local hotel Wednesday night after they found more than a pound of methamphetamine while carrying out a sting operation, according to police.

The investigators, who work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, met with 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the hotel parking lot, near 27th and Superior streets, under the guise of a drug deal, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Dacia Leytham

Leytham 

Police found 509 grams — or 1.2 pounds — of suspected methamphetamine in the woman's vehicle, Vollmer said. Investigators also located less than 6 grams of marijuana, a pair of ecstasy pills and $388 in cash, Vollmer said.

Investigators arrested Leytham on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating a drug law.

She was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

A 30-year-old man who was in Leytham's vehicle at the time of her arrest was cited on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

