The chief deputy told investigators the girl came out of nowhere and that he never saw her approaching the roadway, Vest said in the report. There are no stop signs on either side of the three-way intersection.

Houchin, who was off duty and driving his personal truck, told investigators he was driving around 20 mph in the moments before he struck Janiece, who was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

The posted speed limit on West Jennifer is 25 mph.

Police don't suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Ewins said. Investigators did not test Houchin for either drugs or alcohol, according to the crash report.

For Tiarrah Moton, the Police Department’s failure to give Houchin a field sobriety test — along with comments she heard from officers at the scene, who seemed to be “trying to make excuses for” Houchin — have called into question law enforcement’s response to the collision.

The mother of five said, at first, she didn’t care that Houchin was a sheriff’s deputy. But by the end of last week, when she said she hadn’t heard an investigative update from the Police Department and hadn’t heard an apology from anyone at the sheriff’s office, her attitude had changed from understanding to angry.

“They promised a few phone calls that have still — today, two days later — have not been made,” she said last week. “They have not kept those promises.”

Vollmer said Friday that "efforts to contact the mother of the child by our staff have been made and are documented in our case file." He did not say whether police had actually spoken to Moton since the crash.

Police sought video evidence as part of their investigation, Vollmer said, but ultimately didn't find any. Vollmer said many residents who utilize Ring-style doorbell cameras dial back the sensitivity to avoid the cameras being tripped every time a car drives by.

Vollmer said any witnesses or residents with "direct information" on the crash who have not spoken to police should contact the department, but otherwise, he said, the investigation into the crash is finished.

Reached by phone Friday morning, Houchin declined to comment, saying he wanted to keep his response to the crash "personal" and not conflate it with his role as chief deputy sheriff.

In a statement last week, Sheriff Terry Wagner said he was saddened to hear of the crash and wished Janiece “a quick and speedy recovery.”

Wagner said the early information from the sheriff's office's internal investigation into the crash suggested Houchin did not violate any agency policies. The sheriff said he stopped at the scene, rendered aid and had cooperated with police.

“As a parent myself, I cannot imagine the distress this has caused for the child’s parents and family,” Wagner said. “I know that this event has also been difficult for Chief Deputy Houchin, who also has young children of his own.”