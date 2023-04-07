A 55-year-old man who had been incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center, a prison in south Lincoln, died Friday at a local hospital, according to authorities.

The cause of Francisco Luna's death wasn't immediately clear Friday, but the former Omaha resident was at the hospital for treatment of a medical condition, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Luna was less than a year into a four-to-six-year sentence that began in May 2022, when he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in Sarpy County, according to court records.

A grand jury will be convened to investigate Luna's death, as is the case whenever an inmate or defendant dies in state custody.

