Lincoln rescue crews assist man out of burning house; 7 residents displaced, officials say

Seven residents were forced to relocate but no one was injured after Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews assisted one man out of a burning home in west Lincoln early Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the single-family house at 1739 S.W. 24th St. at about 5:30 a.m. Friday after residents awoke to their attic and roof on fire, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Crews found the house's roof engulfed in flames and assisted one man out of the home, Crist said.

The fire — which largely didn't affect the interior of the house — was caused by a faulty bathroom ventilation fan, Crist said. The fire caused $60,000 in damage, mostly to the home's attic and roof. 

The house did not have working smoke detectors, Crist said.

