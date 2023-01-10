 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln teen described as 'muscle' for sex-trafficking group gets prison time

A district judge Monday sentenced a 19-year-old Lincoln man to 20 to 25 years in prison for his role in the sex trafficking of a teenage girl.

Allesandro Mendez, who already is serving a prison sentence on an attempted second-degree assault and weapons charge, pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor as part of a plea agreement.

On Monday, Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid called Mendez's history of assaults to try to get what he wants troubling.

"Certainly, Mr. Mendez is part of a larger sex-trafficking enterprise involving multiple co-defendants," Reid told District Judge Darla Ideus.

Last week, Ideus sentenced one of Mendez's co-defendants, Luis Vasquez-Chiquirin, to 28 to 38 years for his role in the enterprise. A second, Troy Springer, is set for sentencing next week and a third, Jose Rivas, next month.

Reid said Mendez's 15-year-old victim described Mendez as the "muscle" of the group.

According to Lincoln Police, the investigation began in November 2020 into the sex trafficking of underage teenagers out of an apartment near 56th and Holdrege streets.

The 15-year-old girl, who was riding in an SUV with Mendez and two other men in December 2020, later told investigators she had met Mendez randomly at a gas station, he brought her to the apartment, to Grand Island and elsewhere, where men paid to have sex with her.

Police found videos on Mendez's phone of the girl performing sex acts with adult men, along with text conversations where Mendez negotiated payments for it.

Defense attorney Trevin Preble asked the judge to consider that Mendez was only 16, "essentially a child, when these offenses occurred." And he said the attempted assault charge was connected to the sex trafficking.

On the other side, Reid asked for a significant sentence, considering the teen was subjected to a number of assaults as a result of Mendez's actions.

"I realize that he is young. However, the level of criminality that he has already engaged in is really concerning to the state," he said.

Ideus said Mendez's adult criminal history is short, but filled with violence.

"It looks to me, sir, like you victimize people that you know, you victimize people you have not known for very long, you victimize people who you may not know at all. And, of course, from this case it is clear to me you victimize vulnerable children that you happen upon at a gas station," the judge said.

She said Mendez's decisions were consistently violent and hurt other people and the only way to protect the community from him was to incarcerate him.

Mendez will have to serve 10 years before he's eligible for parole.

