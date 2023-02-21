A 37-year-old Lincoln woman died Friday near Palmyra after her car was struck by another vehicle as she turned across Nebraska 2 just west of the Otoe County town, according to the county sheriff's office.

Jennifer Hughes was struck while crossing the highway's westbound lane as she tried to turn east on Nebraska 2 at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Hughes was turning from the southbound lane of Nebraska 43 when she collided with a westbound car, driven by 84-year-old Dwaine Rogge of Lincoln, the sheriff's office said.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, about a half mile west of Palmyra. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff's office said.

Rogge was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital. His condition is unclear.

Authorities don't suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

