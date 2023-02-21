A 37-year-old Lincoln woman died Friday near Palmyra after her car was struck by another vehicle as she turned across Nebraska 2 just west of the Otoe County town, according to the county sheriff's office.
Jennifer Hughes was struck while crossing the highway's westbound lane as she tried to turn east on Nebraska 2 at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Hughes was turning from the southbound lane of Nebraska 43 when she collided with a westbound car, driven by 84-year-old Dwaine Rogge of Lincoln, the sheriff's office said.
The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, about a half mile west of Palmyra. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff's office said.
Rogge was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital. His condition is unclear.
'Magnum P.I.' returns with a little more heat
Kingsley police chief arrested, charged with stalking ex-girlfriend
Sioux Center earns spot in state basketball tournament with win over Unity Christian
Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam make it to state wrestling finals
Sam McDowell: The time Travis Kelce got kicked off the team, nearly quit football, then fought back
Ten Northwest Iowa wrestlers advance to Class 1A quarterfinals
Winter is a cool time to see bald eagles in Siouxland
Sioux City to see blizzard-like conditions mid-week
West Sioux' Baker, Westwood’s Dewald, Akron-Westfield's Morrow win 1st state wrestling tournaments
Sioux City laundromat suffers fire damage, cause under investigation
Bill would remove requirement that Iowa schools teach about cancer-preventing HPV vaccine
One man killed, one man injured in Union County, SD. crash
18-year-old Le Mars resident charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl
Missing Bruning man found dead in grain storage bin, authorities say
Evansdale’s woman’s $30K win at center of lottery fraud case
Authorities don't suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
Scenes from the first day of the Nebraska Legislature on Jan. 4.
The 10 richest cities in Nebraska for 2023
10.Bellevue
Bellevue has a median income of $73,534. Its unemployment rate is 3.6% and its poverty rate is 8.7%.
World-Herald file photo
9. South Sioux City
South Sioux City's median income is $57,783. It has an unemployment rate of 1.5% and a poverty rate of 11.5%.
Pictured: Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City after a particularly dry year on the Missouri River.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal file photo
8. Gering
Gering has a median income of $64,631, an unemployment rate of 3.2% and a poverty rate of 8.5%.
Scottsbluff Star-Herald file photo
7. La Vista
La Vista's median income is $70,310. Its unemployment rate is 3.9% and its poverty rate is 6.1%.
Pictured: Kros Strain Brewing Co.’s original location in La Vista.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
6. Columbus
The median income is $60,586, with an unemployment rate of 2.5% and a poverty rate of 7.9%.
Photo: The Higgins Memorial in Columbus
Krause, Johansen/Nebraska Tourism
5. Ralston
Ralston has a median income of $64,735, an unemployment rate of 2.8% and a poverty rate of 6.2%.
Pictured: The former home of Omaha Brickworks, a community landmark
World-Herald file photo
4. Papillion
Papillion's median income is $95,293. It has an unemployment rate of 3% and a poverty rate of 4.8%.
COURTESY CITY OF PAPILLION
3. Schuyler
Schuyler's median income is $70,592. Its unemployment rate is 0.3%, and its poverty rate is 10.6%.
SCHUYLER SUN FILE PHOTO
2. Seward
Seward has a median income of $68,348, an unemployment rate of 1.5% and a poverty rate of 7.9%.
Journal Star file photo
1. Gretna
Gretna has a median income of $85,476, a 0% unemployment rate and a poverty rate of 6.7%.
Pictured: The intersection of Mc Kenna Avenue and Wallace Street in downtown Gretna.
File photo
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.