A 22-year-old Lincoln woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly bit a corrections officer at the Lancaster County jail while she was being booked there on suspicion of DUI, according to police.
Police arrested Fiona Walker on suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest, among other charges, after she fled a traffic stop at 14th and O streets at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
Walker
Lancaster County jail
Walker resisted officers' attempts to take her into custody near 13th and N streets after she fled the traffic stop, Vollmer said, but police forcibly removed the 22-year-old from her car and took her to the Lancaster County jail.
She remained combative upon her arrival at the jail, Vollmer said, biting a corrections officer in the face as the guard tried to help remove her from the police cruiser.
The jail officer wasn't seriously injured and did not receive medical treatment for the bite, which left an "obvious bite impression" but did not draw blood, Vollmer said.
In addition to the DUI-related charges Walker already faced, police cited her on suspicion of felony assault on an officer or healthcare worker.
She remained at the county jail Monday.
