A 22-year-old Lincoln woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly bit a corrections officer at the Lancaster County jail while she was being booked there on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

Police arrested Fiona Walker on suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest, among other charges, after she fled a traffic stop at 14th and O streets at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Walker resisted officers' attempts to take her into custody near 13th and N streets after she fled the traffic stop, Vollmer said, but police forcibly removed the 22-year-old from her car and took her to the Lancaster County jail.

She remained combative upon her arrival at the jail, Vollmer said, biting a corrections officer in the face as the guard tried to help remove her from the police cruiser.

The jail officer wasn't seriously injured and did not receive medical treatment for the bite, which left an "obvious bite impression" but did not draw blood, Vollmer said.

In addition to the DUI-related charges Walker already faced, police cited her on suspicion of felony assault on an officer or healthcare worker.

She remained at the county jail Monday.

Photos: Majestic sandhill cranes in Nebraska Flying in a clear blue sky Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon, Nebraska Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes flying high Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes The Nebraska Project cranes The Nebraska Project The Nebraska Project Sandhill Cranes Sandhill crane Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Rowe Bird Sancutary Cranes in January Cranes in January Cranes in January Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes at sunset Cranes in the water Sandhill cranes at sunset Cranes fly in waves over trees at sunset Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sunset Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night Viewing sandhill cranes from Richard Plautz viewing site A sandhill crane flies above a field south of Gibbon Sandhill cranes silhouetted against the evening sky Sandhill cranes fly over a field Sandhill cranes flock near an irrigation pivot Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery Sandhill cranes on the Platte River in Nebraska