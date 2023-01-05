Lincoln woman charged with felony after threatening suicide in front of children

Prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old Lincoln woman with felony child abuse after she threatened to kill herself before firing a gun inside a house with two children present last week, police alleged in court records.

Mallory Ruel called the father of a middle school-aged girl Dec. 28 and asked the man to pick the girl up from her house near 40th and Randolph streets, Lincoln Police Officer Patrick Sullivan said in an affidavit for a search warrant for the woman's home.

When the girl's father arrived, he heard someone yell "I'm going to do it," from inside the house before Ruel emerged, holding a revolver to her chin, Sullivan said in an affidavit.

The man retreated to his car and called police, and soon police arrived on scene and negotiators contacted Ruel by phone. By then, she had gone back into the house, where the children — the girl and a young boy — remained, Sullivan said.

As police spoke with Ruel over the phone, they heard her arguing with one of the children before a gunshot rang out, according to the affidavit.

That's when officers forced the front door open and took Ruel into custody, Sullivan said. Investigators later recovered a .38-caliber revolver and a single spent shell casing.

The girl who had been in the home later told investigators that Ruel had been drinking that morning and frequently wielded the revolver and threatened suicide, Lincoln Police Sgt. Sara Genoways said in an affidavit in support of a temporary custody order for both children, who were turned over to family members at the scene.

Ruel was taken first to the Lancaster County's Mental Health Crisis Center before she was moved to the county jail Saturday.

At her initial court appearance on the child abuse charge Tuesday, a county judge set Ruel's percentage bond at $10,000. She must pay $1,000 to be released.

