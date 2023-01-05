Lincoln woman charged with felony after threatening suicide in front of children

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old Lincoln woman with felony child abuse after she threatened to kill herself before firing a gun inside a house with two children present last week, police alleged in court records.
Mallory Ruel called the father of a middle school-aged girl Dec. 28 and asked the man to pick the girl up from her house near 40th and Randolph streets, Lincoln Police Officer Patrick Sullivan said in an affidavit for a search warrant for the woman's home.
When the girl's father arrived, he heard someone yell "I'm going to do it," from inside the house before Ruel emerged, holding a revolver to her chin, Sullivan said in an affidavit.
The man retreated to his car and called police, and soon police arrived on scene and negotiators contacted Ruel by phone. By then, she had gone back into the house, where the children — the girl and a young boy — remained, Sullivan said.
As police spoke with Ruel over the phone, they heard her arguing with one of the children before a gunshot rang out, according to the affidavit.
That's when officers forced the front door open and took Ruel into custody, Sullivan said. Investigators later recovered a .38-caliber revolver and a single spent shell casing.
The girl who had been in the home later told investigators that Ruel had been drinking that morning and frequently wielded the revolver and threatened suicide, Lincoln Police Sgt. Sara Genoways said in an affidavit in support of a temporary custody order for both children, who were turned over to family members at the scene.
Ruel was taken first to the Lancaster County's Mental Health Crisis Center before she was moved to the county jail Saturday.
At her initial court appearance on the child abuse charge Tuesday, a county judge set Ruel's percentage bond at $10,000. She must pay $1,000 to be released.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark
disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Saline County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Saunders County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Thayer County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Douglas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #29
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#38. Dawes County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #64
--- Quality of life rank: #23
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dawson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #60
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #36
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Furnas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #62
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Merrick County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #28
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #69
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Red Willow County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #34
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Butler County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#27. Hall County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
--- Length of life rank: #58
--- Quality of life rank: #55
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #67
--- Quality of life rank: #41
Pixabay
#25. Gage County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Lincoln County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Dundy County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #75
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Box Butte County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
--- Length of life rank: #66
--- Quality of life rank: #59
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Dakota County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #72
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Nuckolls County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #42
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Boyd County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #33
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Cheyenne County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
--- Length of life rank: #76
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Richardson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #68
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Polk County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #70
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Webster County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #58
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Nemaha County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #21
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Morrill County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #72
--- Quality of life rank: #63
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Pawnee County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dodge County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
--- Length of life rank: #68
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Gosper County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sheridan County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #75
--- Quality of life rank: #57
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Nance County
- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #43
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Scotts Bluff County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #73
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#5. Franklin County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #61
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Garden County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #26
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Burt County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #77
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Hitchcock County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #74
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Kimball County
- Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (5.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #78
--- Quality of life rank: #78
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Thurston County
- Average life expectancy: 66.6 years (12.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Length of life rank: #79
--- Quality of life rank: #79
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.