 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln woman crashes while fleeing State Patrol on Interstate 80

  • 0

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she crashed her car while fleeing Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Interstate 80 at speeds higher than 100 mph Tuesday afternoon, according to the patrol.

A trooper initially tried to stop the woman's Pontiac Grand Am at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday after the 28-year-old passed other vehicles on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 while driving more than 110 mph just west of Lincoln, the State Patrol said in a news release.

Interstate 80 crash

A Pontiac Grand Am careened off of Interstate 80 at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday while fleeing the Nebraska State Patrol.

Two minutes after troopers began to chase the woman, her Pontiac careened off the interstate, struck a road sign and came to rest in a ditch near mile marker 394, just west of Lincoln, the patrol said.

The woman, who the patrol said wasn't injured in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.

People are also reading…

Troopers took the 28-year-old to the Lancaster County jail.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One man dead in Jackson County shooting

One man dead in Jackson County shooting

Sheriff’s investigators and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed two people who were involved and collected physical evidence related to the incident.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News