A 64-year-old Lincoln woman was defrauded of $58,000 in an internet scam that started with an email alerting her of purported fraudulent transactions on her Amazon account, according to police.
The woman called police to her east Lincoln home just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and told officers she had received the email and called an attached phone number to clear up the supposed fraudulent charges on her account, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
The call-taker who answered the woman's phone call directed her to drive to her bank and transfer $58,000 to an account in California, Vollmer said.
She transferred the funds and called the number back, Vollmer said. The suspected scammer told her to return to her bank and cancel the transaction, Vollmer said.
So the woman returned to the bank to cancel the transfer, but that effort apparently came too late, Vollmer said.
Bank employees advised the woman that she had likely been the victim of a scam, leading her to call police.
The Police Department declined to say where the 64-year-old banks.
Photos: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships
Fans wave their shirts at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen wrestles Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam during the Class A 120-pound final
at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Josiah Aburumuh collapses to the floor and celebrates after defeating North Platte's Ryan Fox in the Class A 145-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart throws Norfolk's Jackson Bos during the Class A 220-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Josiah Aburumuh slams North Platte's Ryan Fox during the Class A 145-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South’s JT Paxton Wrestles Lincoln East Joshua Shaner during the Class A 126-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Michael J. Meyers (right) celebrates after beating Millard South's Henry Reilly in the Class A 160-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann (left) wrestles Bishop Neuman’s Cade Lierman during the Class C 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Johnson County Center’s Jocelyn Prad reacts after she defeats Lincoln East’s Mileena Notaro in the girls 100-pound final
at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka gains position over Valentine’s Will Sprenger during the Class C 126-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz (top) holds on to Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane at during the Class B 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bishop Neuman’s Cade Liermanis is flipped by Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann during the Class C 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam Jr. wrestles Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120-pound final
at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Aquinas coach Roy Emory lifts up Jakob Kavan after he won the Class D 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser wrestles Cozad’s Isaac White during the Class B 182-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South’s JT Paxton lifts Lincoln East Joshua Shaner off the mat during the Class A 126-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts celebrates after beating Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe (not pictured) in the girls 170-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser celebrates after beating Cozad’s Isaac White in the Class B 182-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Logan Glynn takes a bow after he defeated Columbus' Cadyn Kucera in the Class A 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cozad’s Isaac White and Waverly’s Drew Moser vie for position during the Class B 182-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz (top) wrestles Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane during the Class C 113-pound final
at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser removes his headgear after defeating Cozad’s Isaac White in the Clsas B 182-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts walks out for her girls 170-pound final match at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart is lifted up by his coaches following his win against Norfolk's Jackson Bos (not pictured) in the Class A 220-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson stays on the mat after losing to Omaha North’s Tyson Terry in the Class A 285-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson is pinned by Omaha North’s Tyson Terry during the Class A 285-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz does a flip after defeating Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane in the Class C 113-pound final
at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South’s JT Paxton brushes himself off after beating Lincoln East Joshua Shaner in the Class A 126-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann (left) grapples with Bishop Neuman’s Cade Lierman during the class C 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam Jr. celebrates after beating Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen in the Class A 120-pound final
at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The headgear of Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam Jr. comes loose while he grapples with Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser wrestles Cozad’s Isaac White during the Class B 182-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts celebrates after beating Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe (not pictured) in the girls 170-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Mileena Notaro wrestles Johnson County Center’s Jocelyn Prado in the girls 100-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts (right) wrestles for position against Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe during the Girls 170lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann is declared the winner of the Class C 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman is declared the winner of the Class A 132-pound final against Norfolk's Cayden Empkey at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.