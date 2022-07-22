Lincoln woman defrauded of nearly $150,000 through local scam, police say

A 68-year-old Lincoln woman was defrauded of nearly $150,000 through an apparently local phone scam in which the fraudsters picked up bags of cash and gold from outside the woman's northwest Lincoln home, according to police.
The woman reported the theft to police on Tuesday, nine days after she first fielded a phone call from an unknown person who said there had been an unauthorized purchase of a laptop on her Amazon account, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
The caller eventually transferred the woman to someone who identified himself as a DEA agent, who convinced the woman to withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank account to ensure the money wasn't being laundered, Kocian said.
In her first trip the bank, the woman withdrew $25,000. The next day, she took out another $5,000, Kocian said. She left the money outside of her home for the purported agent to collect.
A 14-year-old from Waterloo was driving a Chevy Impala on Highway 218 near the Janesville exit when the car went onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected, crossing into the path of an oncoming northbound car.
A judge on Tuesday ordered that the trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale be moved from Fairfield to Davenport. The teens are accused of first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber, who taught Spanish at Fairfield High School.
An Illinois man charged with sexual abuse of a 15-year-old Johnson County girl in 2015 is asking a judge to dismiss his charges because he says the parents gave him consent to have sex with their teen.
The Illinois State Police has reported that a Muscatine man was shot and killed by Hancock (Illinois) County Sheriff’s deputies after holding a deputy at gunpoint and taking his vehicle, then leading deputies on a chase.