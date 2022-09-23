Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide

Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion.
The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
Less than 12 hours after the stabbing, police arrested Charles Alexander, a 61-year-old Lincoln man, at around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th Street and Lincoln Mall after a Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for his arrest stemming from the stabbing.
At a Wednesday afternoon news conference announcing his arrest, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille said witness interviews led investigators to Alexander.
Prosecutors charged Alexander with second-degree murder in Champion's death. Judge Laurie Yardley set the 61-year-old's percentage bond at $2 million at his initial court hearing Thursday afternoon. Alexander must pay $200,000 to be released from the Lancaster County jail.
"You said 20 years?" Alexander asked Yardley, after she read the possible penalty he faces if convicted of the crime.
"Twenty-to-life, sir," the judge said. "You're charged with second-degree murder."
At Wednesday's news conference, Stille said Alexander and Champion knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship remained unclear to police.
Investigators haven't recovered a suspected murder weapon, Stille said, but he said it was thought to be a knife.
It remains unclear what led up to Tuesday night's stabbing. Stille said investigators were still working to determine a timeline of events.
The affidavit for Alexander's arrest — the document that outlines what gave police probable cause to arrest the 61-year-old — was sealed by a judge Wednesday, according to court filings.
Champion's death marks the ninth suspected killing in Lancaster County in 2022 — a total that surpasses all of 2021 with still three months left in the year. Her death is the seventh suspected killing to occur within city limits this year.
Henry Lee Jones, 57, died May 19 after he was attacked outside his home near 28th and F streets. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek with manslaughter and first-degree assault for their alleged roles in Jones' killing.
Days after Jones' death, 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo were shot to death in a duplex near 30th and P streets. In court records, Lincoln Police investigators said the two men shot each other.
Austin Gress, 26, was stabbed to death July 1 amid what police said was "somewhat of a mutual fight" at a gas station near 27th and Dudley streets. Police later arrested and charged Steven A. Alexander with manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after a three-day manhunt in Lincoln.
Ten days later, Gene Oltman, 78, was found dead July 11 in his home southwest of Lincoln. The sheriff's office ruled his death a homicide a day later after an autopsy confirmed he died of blunt force trauma. No arrests have been made in Oltman's death.
Benjamin J. Case was shot aboard his boat docked at Branched Oak Lake on July 19. Deputies later arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik in Case's alleged murder and, in court records, indicated that a drug robbery appeared to be the motive for the crime.
And police found 61-year-old Ronald George stabbed to death in a lot near the city's homeless shelter Aug. 31. The investigation into George's death led to a local motel, where police found the remains of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz.
Prosecutors charged William T. Wright with second-degree murder in George's death, and police have publicly named him the "main and only" suspect in Patz's death.
