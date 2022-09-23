Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide

Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion.

The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.

Less than 12 hours after the stabbing, police arrested Charles Alexander, a 61-year-old Lincoln man, at around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th Street and Lincoln Mall after a Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for his arrest stemming from the stabbing.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference announcing his arrest, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille said witness interviews led investigators to Alexander.

Prosecutors charged Alexander with second-degree murder in Champion's death. Judge Laurie Yardley set the 61-year-old's percentage bond at $2 million at his initial court hearing Thursday afternoon. Alexander must pay $200,000 to be released from the Lancaster County jail.

"You said 20 years?" Alexander asked Yardley, after she read the possible penalty he faces if convicted of the crime.

"Twenty-to-life, sir," the judge said. "You're charged with second-degree murder."

At Wednesday's news conference, Stille said Alexander and Champion knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship remained unclear to police.

Investigators haven't recovered a suspected murder weapon, Stille said, but he said it was thought to be a knife.

It remains unclear what led up to Tuesday night's stabbing. Stille said investigators were still working to determine a timeline of events.

The affidavit for Alexander's arrest — the document that outlines what gave police probable cause to arrest the 61-year-old — was sealed by a judge Wednesday, according to court filings.

Champion's death marks the ninth suspected killing in Lancaster County in 2022 — a total that surpasses all of 2021 with still three months left in the year. Her death is the seventh suspected killing to occur within city limits this year.

Austin Gress, 26, was stabbed to death July 1 amid what police said was "somewhat of a mutual fight" at a gas station near 27th and Dudley streets. Police later arrested and charged Steven A. Alexander with manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after a three-day manhunt in Lincoln.