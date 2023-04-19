A Lincoln woman Tuesday pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide for a crash that killed
a 45-year-old motorcycle rider last September.
Marciyanna Nielsen, 32, will face up to a year in jail at her sentencing in June on the misdemeanor charge for unintentionally causing the death of Jeffery Zeiger.
According to prosecutors, Zeiger was riding his Harley-Davidson west along West O Street in the afternoon on Sept. 24 when Nielsen, driving a Hyundai sedan, pulled onto the street and into Zeiger's path near Northwest 19th Street.
Zeiger died at a local hospital.
In the crash report, Lincoln police said Nielsen had crept into the intersection as she waited to turn east onto West O Street. When an eastbound car on O Street entered the middle turning lane, Nielsen tried to turn west and loop around it. But as she did, Zeiger collided with Nielsen's sedan, which was blocking westbound traffic, according to the report.
She told police that she never saw him.
Zeiger had a wife and two daughters.
