Lincoln woman sues answering service that failed to tell midwife she was in labor

A Lincoln woman is suing an answering service that sent her to Good Life Birth Place to meet her midwife when she went into labor, but never communicated the message to her midwife.

Elle Stecher ended up giving birth, unassisted, in the front seat of her vehicle in the parking lot of the birth center at 80th and O streets, according to the lawsuit filed last week in Lancaster County District Court.

“Childbirth is one of the hardest and scariest things a woman can do. Being forced to go through childbirth without the assistance of a trained professional is unthinkable. Somebody dropped the ball. This type of thing just should not happen,” said her attorney, Remington Slama.

He said Feb. 28, 2021, Stecher went into labor and was instructed by an employee of Executive Answering Services, owned by LIPCO Inc., to go to Good Life, to meet her certified nurse midwife.

Stecher was told the service would contact her midwife, who would meet her there.

But, Slama said, it never communicated that message to Stecher's midwife.

When Stecher got to Good Life "no one was there to help or let her into the building, and the doors were locked."

Slama said LIPCO had a duty to exercise reasonable care when operating an answering service for a birthing center to protect Stecher from an unreasonable risk of harm.

He alleged that LIPCO breached that duty and that, as a result, Stecher gave birth to a boy but was left with multiple injuries, including an injury to her tailbone. The lawsuit is seeking $25,000 for medical bills and an unspecified amount for her pain and suffering.

LIPCO hasn't yet filed an answer in the case.