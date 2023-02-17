A 30-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she allegedly bit a nurse, punched a paramedic and threatened to kill a pregnant nurse's unborn child as staff tried to restrain her early Wednesday morning at Bryan West Campus, police said in court records.

Camille Williams was taken to the hospital, near 17th and South streets, at around 1 a.m. Wednesday for nondescript medical attention, but "began to scream and start(ed) swinging at staff" as they tried to collect a urine sample from her, Lincoln Police Officer Lee Dahlgren said in the affidavit for Williams' arrest.

Bryan West emergency room staff told police that Williams bit one nurse's shoulder before punching a paramedic in the face and threatening to kill a third employee's unborn child, Dahlgren said in the affidavit.

Police arrested Williams upon her discharge from the hospital roughly 10 hours after the altercation. She told police she didn't remember the alleged assault or how she got to the hospital, Dahlgren said.

Prosecutors charged her Thursday with third-degree assault of a health care worker, a felony.