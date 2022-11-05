Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say

A Lincoln woman is missing her Louis Vuitton wallet and a diamond ring worth more than $70,000 after she left both items unattended at a Costco food court, she told police.
The 39-year-old woman was eating lunch at the Costco in south Lincoln at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the wholesale warehouse store — leaving her wallet behind, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
Surveillance video from the store, near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road, showed an unknown man grab the wallet and leave the store before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Vollmer said.
Among items inside the wallet, the woman told police, was a four-carat diamond ring worth $77,500.
Vollmer said it's common for victims reporting thefts to provide photos of items stolen — not necessarily for proof of ownership, but to help police track down missing items at pawn shops or in online marketplace postings.
People are also reading…
It's unclear if the 39-year-old woman provided photos of the ring, Vollmer said. An investigation into the theft is ongoing.
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
"As his sister, this makes me warm. It makes me feel good to see all of them," Akilah Muhs said about all the friends at her brother's funeral.
"I'm 46 years old," Jonny Koch's aunt said, "and my nephew that was 22 probably has more friends and is loved by more people than I would ever dream of."
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Ben Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at UNO.
Bisesi, who lived in Lincoln since 2009, was in his senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward his marketing degree.
"He was encouraging to everybody and always had a kind word to say. I never remember him saying anything bad about anyone."
"The first thing I think of when I think of Cassie would be 'eye-catching,'" said Mo Eisenhauer, Brenner's former roommate and one of her best friends.