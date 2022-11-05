 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say

A Lincoln woman is missing her Louis Vuitton wallet and a diamond ring worth more than $70,000 after she left both items unattended at a Costco food court, she told police.

The 39-year-old woman was eating lunch at the Costco in south Lincoln at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the wholesale warehouse store — leaving her wallet behind, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Surveillance video from the store, near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road, showed an unknown man grab the wallet and leave the store before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Vollmer said.

Among items inside the wallet, the woman told police, was a four-carat diamond ring worth $77,500.

Vollmer said it's common for victims reporting thefts to provide photos of items stolen — not necessarily for proof of ownership, but to help police track down missing items at pawn shops or in online marketplace postings.

It's unclear if the 39-year-old woman provided photos of the ring, Vollmer said. An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

