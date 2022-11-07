 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say

  • 0

Days after a 39-year-old Lincoln woman told police her $77,500 diamond ring was stolen from the Costco food court in south Lincoln, the woman's husband found the ring in their vehicle, according to police.

The woman had been eating lunch at the food court at 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the wholesale warehouse store — leaving her Louis Vuitton wallet behind, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said last week.

Surveillance video from the store, near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road, showed an unknown man grab the wallet and leave the store before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Vollmer said.

Among items inside the wallet, the woman told police, was a 4-carat diamond ring worth $77,500.

But after reporting the theft to police Thursday — and after the report was publicized in local media Friday — the woman's husband found the ring over the weekend, Vollmer said Monday.

People are also reading…

The investigation into the stolen wallet is ongoing, he said.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One man dead in Jackson County shooting

One man dead in Jackson County shooting

Sheriff’s investigators and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed two people who were involved and collected physical evidence related to the incident.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina fans ready for Qatar; gather for mass barbecue before leaving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News