Liquid K2 is the latest contraband problem for Nebraska prisons, jails

In April, a search of a prison in Clarinda, Iowa, found 60 inmates involved in consuming or possessing K2, prompting new precautions to keep the liquid form from being smuggled in.

At the Nebraska Corrections Department, Frakes said a surge in K2 issues earlier this year might have been associated with inmates receiving COVID-19 stimulus checks, and thus having extra money to spend.

Among the precautions taken by the state, he said, has been to monitor inmate financial accounts to look for unusual deposits or spending that could be associated with purchases of K2 and other contraband.

At the Douglas County Jail, which houses an average of about 1,200 inmates, all mail not from lawyers is now checked and copied, with the photocopies given to inmates. Nebraska prisons are implementing a similar system.

At the Douglas County Jail and at the maximum-security Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, letters from attorneys are being checked. Inmates open them in the presence of corrections officers, then copies are made and given to the inmate. Douglas County immediately shreds the original, Meyers said, to comply with confidentiality requirements for attorney-client correspondence. The state holds onto the originals for several days in a secure location before destroying them.