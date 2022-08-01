Lost Nation man accused of sexual assault of 13-year-old in Clinton County

A 41-year-old Lost Nation man is facing a sexual abuse charge after Clinton County authorities allege he sexually assaulted the 13-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend in 2019.

Christopher Colin Postell is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Detective Scott Wainwright, the abuse occurred between Oct. 1, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2019, when the victim was 13. The girl opened up to her mother about the abuse in March of 2021, and police were contacted.

The abuse occurred in a field south of Lake Malone in DeWitt.

Postell also is alleged to have sent a video of himself nude in the shower to the girl’s cell phone. The girl’s mother confronted him about the video, and he later smashed the victim’s cell phone, which, according to Wainwright’s affidavit, “likely contained evidence of a sexual assault.”

A warrant for Postell’s arrest was issued July 20, and he was arrested Saturday.

Search warrants were conducted on Postell’s cellular phone and Google accounts.

According to one of the three search warrants, Postell told Wainwright that his girlfriend and her daughter were trying to get him into trouble and called it “blackmail.”

During a first appearance hearing Monday in Clinton County District Court, Magistrate Brian Wright scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 9.

Postell was being held Monday night in the Clinton County Jail on cash-only bond of $10,000.