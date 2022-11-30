 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisville man sentenced to two years in prison for motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA — A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of a man from Weeping Water.

Louis G. Geditz, of Louisville, was found guilty Monday. A judge ordered the prison sentence, to be followed by an 18-month probation period. Prosecutors dismissed four misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.

According to Sarpy County District Court records, Geditz caused the death of Bruce Hawkins and injured another man on Jan. 7, 2021, in a collision involving three vehicles. Investigators from the Papillion Police Department determined Geditz was driving a Ford F-150 north on Nebraska 50 at about 2:45 p.m. when the pickup crossed the divided highway into the southbound lanes.

The pickup collided with a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Hawkins and a Toyota Scion driven by Gilbert Anson of Carter Lake, Iowa. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anson and Geditz were taken to Omaha hospitals for treatment.

