editor's pick

LPD requests special prosecutor for second look at GOP headquarters break-in

Nearly seven months after party officials reported a burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters, the Lincoln Police Department is seeking a special prosecutor to take a second look at its investigation into the break-in. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday confirmed that LPD had made the request for a special prosecutor, which was first reported by the Nebraska Examiner

Vollmer deferred questions on the potential appointment process to County Attorney Pat Condon, who did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment Wednesday morning. 

The police department's request comes months after the Nebraska GOP reported a computer, a camera system, paperwork and files were stolen from the party's downtown Lincoln headquarters in July.

The files and paperwork were later recovered, according to the public incident report stemming from the case.

In an email last week, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said LPD's investigation into the incident had concluded. 

"No arrests were made as the investigation yielded no criminal offense that would support law enforcement action," he said.

The break-in — reported July 11 at the 1610 N St. headquarters — came less than a week after the party's state convention in Kearney, where Eric Underwood was elected as the party's new chairman after members ousted Dan Welch of Omaha, the longtime chairman, from the position.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

