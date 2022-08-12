Man accused of firing officer's gun during attempted bank robbery in Omaha

A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.

The man did not get any money. As he was heading outside, he encountered an off-duty officer who was working at the bank, and the two began to struggle. The man took the officer’s gun and fired one round before the officer took the gun back. No one was injured.

Police said officers were told that the man had broken into a home not far from the bank near 49th Street and Fowler Avenue. Officers and a police K-9 entered the home and took the man into custody. The officers later learned that the man had tried to enter another home before breaking into the house where he was captured.

The man initially was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center but has been moved to the Douglas County Jail, police said Thursday. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, assault of an officer, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, burglary, attempted burglary and two counts of false imprisonment.

The man has a lengthy criminal history, including felony convictions for robbery in 2014 and 2020.