Authorities arrested a man who had methamphetamine in his possession as he entered the screening station at the Gage County Courthouse, officials said.

According to a press release, a deputy at the screening station at the courthouse Thursday noticed a suspicious item in the possession of 41-year-old Justin McShane of Beatrice, who was entering the secured area of the third floor of the courthouse where the county and district courtrooms and their offices are located.

The deputy recognized the item was possibly methamphetamine and notified an investigator from the sheriff's office, and the item was seized, according to the release. The substance, contained in a small metal cylinder, pre-tested positive for methamphetamine.

McShane was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Gage County Detention Center.