A Wisconsin man was arrested Monday in Dawson County after a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

At about 9:30 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80 near Lexington.

After the driver allegedly refused to pull over, the trooper started a pursuit, the patrol said in a press release.

The Honda reached speeds exceeding 100 mph as it continued eastbound on the Interstate. The vehicle passed other vehicles on the shoulder multiple times.

Near mile marker 261, the driver brought the vehicle to a stop in a median. Troopers were able to take the driver into custody without incident.

The driver, a 44-year-old from Appleton, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and no operator's license. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

