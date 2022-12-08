Man arrested in Belize on suspicion of kidnapping in case of missing Omaha woman

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man in Central America on suspicion of kidnapping an Omaha woman.

Aldrick Scott, 47, was apprehended in Belize on Tuesday. Scott is considered a person of interest in the kidnapping of Cari Allen.

Allen, 43, last was seen at her home near 168th and Blondo streets around 11 p.m. Nov. 19.

Scott's home in Topeka, Kansas, was searched in late November in connection with Allen's disappearance.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators went to Topeka and worked with the Topeka Police Department to try finding Scott and Allen, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

While there, they learned that Scott had boarded a flight and left the United States. A warrant was issued Nov. 23 for Scott charging him with kidnapping.

According to scanner traffic from the Topeka Police Department, someone called 911 on the night of Nov. 21 to report that Scott had killed his girlfriend. A search warrant was executed on Scott’s home that evening, which the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed was connected to the missing persons investigation.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force and United States Marshal Service were enlisted to find Scott. Scott is slated to have an extradition hearing later this week.

The effort to find Allen is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office has conducted multiple searches, including at the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington.

Allen works with people with disabilities and helped start a first-of-its-kind program called “ELM,” or “Exceptional living with multiple disabilities,” according to a Facebook post from disability service provider Vodec.

“She is loved by many of us in the disability community,” the post said. “We hope for her safe return.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Allen's family. The page describes her as "a daughter, friend, caregiver, and of course, her favorite, mom."

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 402-444-6000.