A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Kearney man whose body was found near Cunningham Lake in March.

Camron Rogers is suspected of tampering with evidence in the homicide of 56-year-old Patrick Weber, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Rogers was taken into custody after the Sheriff’s Office and the Bellevue Police Department carried out a search warrant on a residence in the 8200 block of South 48th Street, according to the release.

Weber’s body was found near 66th Street and Rainwood Road on March 20 after he was reported missing from Kearney on March 4, The World-Herald previously reported.

He hadn’t communicated with family or returned to his job after he had reportedly traveled to Council Bluffs on Feb. 27. He checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway, Council Bluffs police said on March 15. The police at the time were asking for information from the public.

Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases Patricia Webb Tina McMenamin Ali Saleh Al-Saidi Gina Bos Ann Marie Kelley Carl Bittner K.K. Kody Christi Nichols Donald Bennett Ernestine Ruschy Eugene McGuire Jay Durnil Mary Heese Gregory Moore Irvin Settje Jason Remsen Jason Vesper Brian Walker Arthur Morley Jay Blockson Jeanne Kassebaum William, Bernice and Barbara Peak Jeffrey Snoddy Joy Blanchard Demetrius Simpson Julie Derrick Leah Rowlands Letha Harley Mary Cabral Mary Cronin Merlin Mosel Mitchell Simon Patrick Vostades Rebecca Williams Richard Chadek Richard Lessley Robert Beaudoin Robert Heelan Rudolfo Flores Russell McKnight Sandy Green Sarah Neal Tyrone Banister Waddell Robinson Charles Hanks