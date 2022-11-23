Man arrested in connection with shooting in downtown Omaha parking garage

Omaha police have arrested a 22-year-old Omaha man in connection with the shooting of two teens in a downtown parking garage.
Ronniel Wells was booked Monday night into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, two firearm charges and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Authorities say Wells shot two teenage boys about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at a parking garage near 17th and Douglas streets.
Officers found Latrell Benson, 15, and Bryan Saunsoci-Thompson, 14, injured with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center and treated for their injuries.
Officials said a man wearing all black clothing approached the teens and three other juveniles in the parking garage, fired shots at the group and then fled.
