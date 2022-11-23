 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Man arrested in connection with shooting in downtown Omaha parking garage

  • 0

Omaha police have arrested a 22-year-old Omaha man in connection with the shooting of two teens in a downtown parking garage. 

Ronniel Wells was booked Monday night into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, two firearm charges and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. 

Ronniel Wells

Ronniel Wells

Authorities say Wells shot two teenage boys about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at a parking garage near 17th and Douglas streets. 

Officers found Latrell Benson, 15, and Bryan Saunsoci-Thompson, 14, injured with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center and treated for their injuries. 

Officials said a man wearing all black clothing approached the teens and three other juveniles in the parking garage, fired shots at the group and then fled. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three killed in Iowa crash

Three killed in Iowa crash

A BMW crashed with a 2020 Mack Anthem semitrailer driven by 20-year-old Braxton William Matthew Murphy of Eldora. A passenger in the semi sustained minor injuries. Murphy appeared to be unharmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany covers mouths in World Cup protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News