Man arrested in Las Vegas 2 years after escaping Nebraska corrections center

A man who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln more than two years ago was arrested in Las Vegas Friday.

Ronald Taylor and another inmate left the corrections facility on May 21, 2020, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The other inmate Taylor left with, Brandon Britton, was arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020, and was returned to custody, according to the news release.

Taylor is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months up to 54 years for convictions out of Custer and Lancaster counties that include possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, theft, assault by a confined person and escape, according to the news release. Taylor began serving his sentence on Oct. 30, 1997. He has a tentative release date of May 14, 2025.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln operates at the lowest custody level and is the least restrictive of the department's facilities. Inmates are allowed to leave the facility for approved work, school and religious services without direct supervision.