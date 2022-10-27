Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa

OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70. He also is charged with three counts of use of a deadly weapon (not a firearm) to commit a felony and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset, Iowa, after being pursued there in a stolen vehicle by West Des Moines police. Walter had been driving a PT Cruiser taken from the homicide scene, an Omaha police spokesman said.

A spokesman for the West Des Moines Police Department said the PT Cruiser had been spotted in West Des Moines, and officers pursued it to a church in Winterset, where police said Walter barricaded himself inside before surrendering about an hour later. Walter was charged with eluding and burglary in that case, but Iowa prosecutors dismissed those charges to allow for his extradition to Omaha from the Polk County Jail.

Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, said Walter fought his extradition. He was ordered returned to Omaha following an extradition hearing Monday in Polk County, she said.

“We had to get a governor’s warrant (for Walter’s return) because his attorney fought it,” Beadle said. “We have 90 days, but we wanted to get him back here as soon as possible.”

The two women were found dead Aug. 13 inside their home at 1610 Frederick St. Omaha police said a disturbance had occurred, with someone yelling outside the home, which led a third party to make the 911 call.

Chris Walter, Walter’s father, said his son is mentally ill and has a long history of drug use. Gage Walter was released from the Sarpy County Jail about three weeks before his grandmother and great-grandmother were killed despite his father’s warnings to authorities that his son was a danger to the community.

“I told his attorney that (Gage) is going to hurt someone,” Chris Walter said following his son’s arrest. “Then he attacked and killed the two people who loved him the most in this world. I didn’t know he was going to hurt them, but I knew it would be someone.”

Tuesday, Chris Walter said the family will be following the case throughout the court system.

“We are happy there is progress with Gage’s case,” he said. “We want justice to be served so we can move on with our lives and the family can start to heal.”