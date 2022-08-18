Man charged with five felonies for allegedly abducting woman in Hershey

A 24-year-old man is charged with five felonies for allegedly abducting a woman at a truck stop in Hershey on July 31.

Jackson L. Seitz remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center with his bail set at 10% of $500,000.

He is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree false imprisonment, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and making terroristic threats.

Seitz, who made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25. He also will make an appearance on that same day for a felony burglary charge in a separate case that stems from an Aug. 10 incident.

His bail was set at 10% of $25,000 during his initial court appearance on Monday and is separate from the alleged abduction case.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release, said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Aug. 13. Seitz also has two additional separate prior cases that he is scheduled to enter a plea on Aug. 25.

According to court records:

The victim met with sheriff’s deputies on both July 31 into Aug. 1. She had blood on her shirt and hands and her nose was bleeding as well.

The woman also indicated she had facial and ear pain as well as bruising on her arms and a thumb injury.

She told the deputies she had stopped at the Western Convenience Truck Stop in Hershey for snacks and to put air in her tires. When she went to step out of the driver’s seat near the air compressor, Seitz, who she said she had a prior relationship with, was standing there.

She said Seitz grabbed her by the ear, forced her into the car as he moved into the driver’s seat and headed back to North Platte.

The woman said Seitz threated to kill her with a pocketknife that remained open and in his control. She told deputies she attempted to escape the vehicle and also grabbed the steering wheel as the two drove, and Seitz responded each time by grabbing and striking her.

She said Seitz pulled over in North Platte after she told him her son would call law enforcement if she was not home by 9:30 p.m.

Seitz exited the vehicle at that point, and the woman drove away.

She received medical attention at Great Plains Health on Aug. 1 and was treated for multiple displaced fractures of her nose as well as soft tissue swelling.