Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

OMAHA — A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. 

An arrest warrant was issued last week for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He is not in custody.

Law enforcement had not officially named Scott as a person of interest or suspect in the case, but his home in Topeka was searched last week in relation to Allen's disappearance. 

According to scanner traffic from the Topeka Police Department, a third party called 911 on the night of Nov. 21 to report that Scott had killed his girlfriend. A search warrant was executed on Scott's home that evening, which the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed was connected to the missing persons investigation. 

The Sheriff's Office, which is heading the investigation, has released limited information about the case. 

Allen was last seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo streets at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The 43-year-old mother works with people with disabilities and helped to start a first-of-its-kind program called “ELM,” or “Exceptional living with multiple disabilities,” according to a Facebook post from disability service provider Vodec. 

"She is loved by many of us in the disability community," the post said. "We hope for her safe return."

