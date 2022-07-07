Man convicted in death of Wayne State College students dies at Johnson County hospital

A 65-year-old man who had been incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died at the Johnson County Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Robert Mahler was serving a 50- to 81-year sentence on DUI and motor vehicle homicide charges out of Dixon County, where he was the driver in a September 2011 crash that killed two Wayne State College students near Emerson.

Alexis "Lexi" Calfee, 19, of Bennet and Christopher Oberg, 20, of Mapleton, Iowa, died in the crash.

Mahler's cause of death has not yet been determined, prisons officials said.

A grand jury will investigate Mahler's death, a practice required by state statute for all in-custody deaths and police killings.