Man crashes vehicle into Omaha city bus after abducting family at knifepoint, police say

OMAHA -- Three children were injured Thursday evening after they were forced into a car at knifepoint, and the driver later crashed the car into an Omaha city bus.

Omaha police said the incident began with a domestic disturbance around 7:10 p.m. near 49th and Dodge streets. A 32-year-old man forced his wife and three children into a vehicle at knifepoint.

He drove the vehicle east on Dodge Street, and as he departed the area, he struck three parked cars, police said. Near 36th Street, the man put the car into reverse and struck the bus.

First responders did not know how fast the vehicle was traveling when it struck the bus, but they reported it was “significant,” because the vehicle’s rear had been crushed several inches.

The children suffered injuries as a result of a prior assault and the crash, during which some were not wearing seat belts, according to dispatchers. The children were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Police took the man into custody and booked him into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felony child abuse, willful reckless driving, obstructing, resisting arrest and domestic violence assault.

