Man dies after being hit by 2 SUVs in northwest Omaha

OMAHA — A pedestrian accident in northwest Omaha on Friday night left one man dead.

Officers responded to reports of a man down in the roadway at 153rd Street and West Maple Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. 

Curtis Gormley, 41, was crossing West Maple Road when he was hit back to back by two westbound SUVs, according to the release. Gormley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release stated that both drivers were cooperative at the scene and were released.

