Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening.

Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

An investigation determined a vehicle hit the man, Victor Paiz-Tercero, as he attempted to cross the intersection from east to west. Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk and had no traffic control signal, according to police.

He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident.

